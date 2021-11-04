Guards step to forefront of Bees' attack

Things were bound to be different.
Replacing seven seniors who saw significant playing time over the past four seasons including an all-American presence inside, the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team knew it would have a different look this season.
What 39th-year coach Ray Shovlain does not expect to change is the Fighting Bees’ commitment to work together, take good shots and play team defense.
“The guys we have coming back, they’ve all made significant improvements in their game and I’m excited to see what they can do together over the course of the season,’’ Shovlain said. “I think this is a team that will get better as the season progresses.’’
St. Ambrose has just two seniors on its roster, 6-foot-6 forward/center Tom Kazanecki and 6-4 wing Ben Schols.
Both return after averaging in double figures to help the Fighting Bees to a 15-6 record a year ago including a runner-up effort in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference at 9-3.
Kazanecki averaged 11 points and 4.6 rebounds per game before undergoing knee surgery five games into the season.
Schols, who underwent surgery during the offseason to deal with a nagging foot issue, averaged 10.6 points, led St. Ambrose in steals and was second on the team in assists as a junior.
Shovlain expects Kazanecki and Schols to provide leadership, particularly early in the season as younger players on the roster adjust to expanded roles.
“Both of those guys have the ability to make players around them better and they’re experienced guys who are going to help lead this team,’’ Shovlain said.
The Fighting Bees return a third player with starting experience in 6-8 junior Patrick Torrey, who Shovlain said has made solid progress in developing his inside game.
Nathan Moeller, a 6-6 sophomore from Clinton Prince of Peace who averaged 12 minutes per game last season, will provide depth at a forward spot.
Three sophomore guards, 6-5 Jake Conerty, 6-1 Jake Friel and 5-10 Will Spriggs, are positioned to grow their roles on the perimeter after logging double-digit minutes per game last season.
“Those three guards contributed as freshmen and they’re ready to make an impact on our backcourt,’’ Schols said. “They’ve got the ability to do some good things.’’
A pair of junior college transfers, 6-1 guard Nolan Griffin from Moline who played at Black Hawk and 6-5 forward Drake Gunn from La Porte, Ind., who played the past two years at Eastern Arizona, are expected to see time.
Shovlain also likes what he has seen from freshmen who fill forward positions, 6-6 Kieran Farrell from London, England, 6-2 Grant Mason from Chicago Mount Carmel and 6-7 Max Steiner from Vadnais Heights, Minn.
“We’re going to play a lot of guys,’’ Shovlain said. “I see a lot of players who can step in and help. It wouldn’t surprise me to see us play 11, 12 guys. I feel like we have that type of depth.’’
Schols said the Fighting Bees have shown flashes of their potential during preseason workouts.
“It’s a group that plays pretty unselfish basketball and you can see things coming together,’’ Schols said. “We had a close, tight team a year ago, but this team may be even tighter. We’re always hanging out together, on and off the court.’’
Schols believes that can become an advantage for St. Ambrose.
“Every day, it’s a group of friends going to the gym and playing ball. That’s a great way to play, a lot of fun,’’ he said. “We’re looking forward to carrying that over into the season.’’
The season tips off Monday with a nonconference home game against Mount Mercy, two days before St. Ambrose hosts its CCAC opener against Judson at Lee Lohman Arena.
By design, it’s a later-than-usual start to the season for the Bees.
Shovlain wanted to provide addition preseason preparation time for a team working to replace its top two scorers and rebounders from last season, John Kerr and Michael Williams.
The pair combined to average 32.4 points and 14.8 rebounds during their senior seasons.
“It’s been different. They gave us such an inside presence and now, things are shifting a bit to the backcourt. This is the first time I’ve been a part of a team that could start four guards so it’s a change,’’ said Schols, who played with Vermont’s reigning America East Conference player of the year Ryan Davis in high school at Conant in the Chicago suburbs before teaming up with Kerr.
St. Ambrose is fielding two junior varsity teams as well this season and top players on those teams could work their way onto the Bees' main roster as well.
With so many players stepping into expanded roles, the Fighting Bees were not among the three teams projected to be at the top of the CCAC this season.
Olivet Nazarene, Indiana-South Bend and St. Xavier filled those spots in the league’s preseason coaches poll.
“There’s no pressure on our team,’’ Shovlain said. “We can just show up and play and keep getting better as the season goes along. I’m anxious to see where it can lead.’’