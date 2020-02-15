Hall sets single-game 3-point mark in key Augie victory

The Augustana women's basketball team hasn't made things easy for itself all season.
That was encapsulated in Saturday's 64-53 CCIW victory over Carthage on Saturday at Carver Center that improved the Vikings' chances of earning a spot in the upcoming CCIW Tournament.
The Vikings (12-12, 7-8 CCIW) had a memorable night in the victory. Not only did they open the game on a 13-0 run (that they eventually gave back before halftime), but they used a 15-2 fourth-quarter run after the game was tied at 49 to pull away for the victory.
In both runs, former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall figured prominently. The sophomore sharpshooter had three 3-pointers in each spree as she nailed 8 of 9 3-point attempts en route to her game-high 26 points. The eight 3-pointers was a single-game record for the Augustana program.
Also, with her seven points, senior Lex Jones surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Hall came into the game as a 40-percent shooter from deep, hitting 19 of 48.
“I think it was us playing as a team,” she said of her Saturday shooting success. “We did a good good job of kicking the ball out and they did a good job of finding me. I think that's why I got hot today. I have to credit my teammates.”
All but one of her triples came from the top of the key, what she calls “my bread-and-butter shot.” Her biggest one, though, was from the left wing. She had just banked in a shot from the top of the key to break the tie at 49 and then followed with a swish from the left wing that gave the Vikings all the cushion they needed.
“This win was huge,” said Jones, admitting she knew she was approaching her career scoring mark. “Carthage always plays us tough.”
With the win, Augie leap-frogged the Lady Reds (11-12, 6-8) in the CCIW standings and helped their chances of finishing in the top six and earning a spot in the conference tournament that begins on Feb. 27. The Vikings, though, will still need to beat league-leading North Park next Saturday in the season finale and get some help as they trail in the loss column.
Mia Lambert, who had eight points including two 3s in Augie's opening run, finished with 13 points.
Sammie Woodward, who hit 5 of 8 3-point shots, led three Lady Reds in double-figure scoring with 22.
South Suburban 78, Black Hawk 67: South Suburban scored 30 points in the final quarter to pull away Saturday to top the Braves.
Black Hawk had trailed by just two entering the fourth quarter.
Megan Teal posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Braves and Nya Taylor led the team in scoring with 15.
Men's basketball
South Suburban 92, Black Hawk 67: Terry Ford scored 26 points but it wasn't enough Saturday as South Suburban topped the Braves to improve its record to 25-4.
Delaney Little chipped in 15 points for Black Hawk (10-19), which trailed by 15 at halftime.