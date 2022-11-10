Harding's potential intrigues Hawkeyes' McCaffery

IOWA CITY – Fran McCaffery has watched two of the three recruits Iowa signed on Wednesday for several years.

He was familiar with Pryce Sandfort as he recruited his brother, current Hawkeye Payton Sandfort, and he spent several years watching 6-foot-10 Owen Freeman play on the AAU circuit.

But the Iowa basketball coach said Thursday the more he watched Brock Harding play, the more he was convinced the 6-foot guard from Moline could play at the power-five level.

“He was really good in every area, no weaknesses, gets to where he wants to go on the floor, makes threes, makes pull-ups, finds guys,’’ McCaffery said during his weekly news conference.

“He wreaks havoc on defense, has a great feel for how to play, great at the end of a game. He’s a winner.’’

McCaffery became even more intrigued as he watched Harding compete against players with more size.

“You just watched the kid play and he could play for anybody,’’ McCaffery said. “I think people were looking at his size and trying to figure out reasons he couldn’t play for a power-five, but all he ever did was outplay everybody that lined up in front of him.’’

That cemented McCaffery’s decision to offer Harding a scholarship.

“After a while, it was like, that kid he helps you win no matter who he plays for,’’ McCaffery said. “I’m really excited about all three of these guys.’’

He likes the connectivity he sees between the three players who will arrive at Iowa in the fall of 2023.

Sandfort, a 6-7 guard, will be reunited on the court with his brother for the first time since high school and Harding and Freeman, in addition to being longtime teammates in AAU basketball will play together for the first time at Moline High School during the upcoming season.

McCaffery is anxious to see what Harding and Freeman, who transferred to the Maroons program from Bradley-Bourbonnais, can do together as prep teammates.

“They’ve been phenomenal together for a couple of summers on a very good AAU team and that will continue,’’ McCaffery said. “They have compatibility in terms of knowing each other extremely well and at the high school level they are going to be a very tough team to beat in that state.’’

McCaffery believes Freeman has the ability to help the Iowa frontcourt immediately as a freshman.

“He got a lot of attention. We went hard at him and we were very fortunate that he committed pretty quickly,’’ McCaffery said.

He welcomes Sandfort’s skill set as well.

“Obiously with Pryce, we were going after Payton hard and Pryce was a freshman, so that’s how long we’ve been recruiting him and knowing him,’’ McCaffery said. “He kept getting better and better and his numbers last year in the state were phenomenal as they were in the summer on a very high-level AAU circuit.’’

Following the McCaffery brothers, current Hawkeyes Connor and Patrick McCaffery, and twins Kris and Keegan Murray, coach McCaffery sees value in adding the Sandfort brothers to the Iowa’s collection of sibling teammates.

“There’s a familiarity on a number of different levels,’’ McCaffery said. “The younger guys already know guys on the team, and they’ve watched the program. They’ve watched the games and there comfortability there. I think the fact that the older brothers are telling the younger ones to come, I think that’s great.’’

Connor McCaffery said Pryce Sandfort has visited his brother on several occasions even before the recruiting process started.

From hanging out with Payton Sandfort’s teammates to playing a round of golf, there was a bond that developed long before any official visits were taken.

“We’re all pretty comfortable together,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “I’m excited for him even though I won’t be his teammate. I think he’ll be a good fit.’’

That is what excites Payton Sandfort the most about his brother joining the Hawkeye program.

“At this age, he’s probably a little better than I was then with the ball. He’s capable of making plays in the paint, he’s kind of had to,’’ he said. “My high school team was loaded so I was able to play off the ball more, so he is a little more ball dominant. I think he’s learned from that and it has helped him with his ball skills.’’

And who is the better shooter?

“Me, not close,’’ Payton Sandfort said, flashing a smile.