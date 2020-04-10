Harv Schmidt, Illini coach with Q-C ties, passes away

Harv Schmidt was best known for reviving the University of Illinois basketball program following the school’s slush fund scandal of the 1960s.
But before doing that, he first cut his teeth in the coaching profession at two different high schools in the Quad-Cities.
Schmidt died earlier this week at the age of 84 in Windsor, Colo. He had been in hospice care for nearly three weeks because of a heart problem.
The Kankakee, Ill., native was an All-Big Ten player at Illinois in the 1950s and served as the head coach of the Fighting Illini from 1967-74, compiling a record of 89-77.
But his first job in coaching was as the 24-year-old head coach at the newly opened Davenport West High School in 1960. Despite very low expectations, he steered the Falcons to a 10-11 record and was named the Mississippi Valley Conference coach of the year.
"Harv was a great person in many ways, obviously a most capable and successful coach but even more important a great guy," said Davenport’s Jim Hoepner, who was a senior on that team. "He was able to teach, instill confidence and communicate clearly. Just a really good guy in many ways."
Schmidt went into the Army the following year, giving way to assistant coach Marshall Stoner, then returned to coach West to a 19-4 record and earn another coach of the year award in 1962-63.
He was then hired as the head coach at conference rival Moline, where he went 15-8 in the 1963-64 season.
Schmidt served as an assistant coach at the University of New Mexico for the next three seasons before being hired by the Illini.
The university had been decimated by a scandal in which football and basketball players were paid money out of a secret slush fund over a five-year period. Illinois, threatened with possible expulsion from the Big Ten, was forced to fire basketball coach Harry Combes, top assistant Howard Braun and football coach Pete Elliott.
Schmidt cleaned up the basketball part of the mess fairly quickly. The Illini went only 11-13 in their first season under him but then went 19-5 and tied for second in the Big Ten in 1968-69.
"He righted the program really fast," longtime Champaign News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate told the News-Gazette this week.
"Harv had a style about him. He was different than other coaches. He was kind of upper level. He smoked. He was intense. He was like (Combes) in that he was very intense before games — a nervous wreck, really. He’d smoke a cigarette, put it out and walk out on the court to the cheers of everybody."
Illinois wasn’t able to sustain the success of Schmidt’s second season. He was fired after going 5-18 in 1973-74.
He never coached again, going into the insurance business until retiring in 2000.
