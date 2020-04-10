Harv Schmidt, Illini coach with Q-C ties, passes away

He was then hired as the head coach at conference rival Moline, where he went 15-8 in the 1963-64 season.

Schmidt served as an assistant coach at the University of New Mexico for the next three seasons before being hired by the Illini.

The university had been decimated by a scandal in which football and basketball players were paid money out of a secret slush fund over a five-year period. Illinois, threatened with possible expulsion from the Big Ten, was forced to fire basketball coach Harry Combes, top assistant Howard Braun and football coach Pete Elliott.

Schmidt cleaned up the basketball part of the mess fairly quickly. The Illini went only 11-13 in their first season under him but then went 19-5 and tied for second in the Big Ten in 1968-69.

"He righted the program really fast," longtime Champaign News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate told the News-Gazette this week.

"Harv had a style about him. He was different than other coaches. He was kind of upper level. He smoked. He was intense. He was like (Combes) in that he was very intense before games — a nervous wreck, really. He’d smoke a cigarette, put it out and walk out on the court to the cheers of everybody."