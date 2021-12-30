Having fun, Augie women rout Monmouth in non-conference hoops action

For three quarters on Thursday evening, the Augustana College women's basketball team looked like world beaters.
Playing at a different level and with a killer instinct from the tip, the Vikings overwhelmed the visiting Monmouth Scots 79-54 in nonconference action at the Carver Center.
A new outlook spurred the Vikings.
“These past few practices, Coach B (head coach Mark Beinborn) and all the coaches have been pushing us really hard because they want us to meet our full potential,” said former Rock Island prep Lauren Hall, who led the 6-5 Vikings with a game-high 19 points. “We've been working our butts off the past few practices and I want to say that's where it stems from.”
That work in practice led to a thorough whooping of the Scots, who came in with a 6-2 record but were without head coach Megan Jones and usual starter Tarae Warner — both out because of health protocols.
With the pressure the Vikings applied defensively and the efficiency the top group of Viking displayed, it might have taken some Division I influx to make a difference in this one.
Leading 5-2, the Vikings rattled off the next 14 points, not only taking control of the game, but setting the tone with full-court defensive pressure that seemingly frustrated the Scots, who shot 22.6% (7 of 31) from the field in the first half. With the Vikings hitting at a 63.6% (21 of 33) clip in the first 20 minutes, the game was all but decided by halftime when Augie led 51-21.
“We knew they were very athletic and long just watching film,” said Monmouth assistant coach Jim Cole, who ran the team in Jones's absence. “The speed caught us a little by surprise. … They got their hands on a lot of passes.”
The intensity did in the Scots, too. And that's something Beinborn is going to expect from his club the rest of the way despite some key injuries taking top players from the rotation. Augie was also without sophomore Erin Morrisey and senior Daina Riser, who have both tested positive for COVID-19 and were sidelined.
“I think they play better playing up-tempo,” said Beinborn, whose club added to the lead in third and was up 69-37 heading into the final 10 minutes.
And that's fine with his players.
“We were having fun out there,” said Hall.
And it showed in the results.
Hall was solid both working the paint and hitting 3s as she finished 8 for 15 shooting in the game.
She had plenty of support as the points were spread around with all 12 available bodies getting at least five minutes of action — all in the book by halftime — and 10 of those scoring. Macy Beinborn had her most efficient game, hitting 5 of 7 shots, adding a couple of strong moves to the basket with her 3-of-5 3-point shooting for 15 points.
Former Alleman standout Gabbi Loiz added 14 points and freshman Emma Berg tossed in 10 off the bench.
Hall and fellow former Rock Hannah Simmer (nine points) led Augie's 40-32 rebounding edge with six caroms each.
“(Hall) was probably the best she's been all year,” said Mark Beinborn, whose club shot 54.1% from the field for the game. “... She was playing passively and hesitating. She went strong tonight.
“Hannah stepped up and showed the Hannah that we brought in here.”
Kaitlyn Osmulski led Monmouth with 16 points and Josie Morgan added 14 as the Scots finished shooting 28% from the field.