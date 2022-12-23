Hawkeye coaches deal with changing landscape

IOWA CITY — It may not have been the intent, but pay-to-play has become the new reality in collegiate athletics.

With college basketball players contemplating midseason moves in the transfer portal to name, image and likeness “deals’’ impacting everything from roster stability to how things played out on football’s early-signing period this week, one word pretty much describes things.

Chaos.

With the NCAA essentially throwing the doors wide open after the United States Supreme Court voted 9-0 in favor of NIL, the era of free agency is the reality of the college game.

The NCAA transfer portal for football includes more than 1,000 players who are looking for a fresh start somewhere.

Around 10% have found a new home.

On the basketball courts, coaches have overhauled entire rosters during the offseason. For some, the changes are working. For others, not so much.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery said midseason transfers in basketball don’t make sense on a lot of levels.

“What are we, 10 games in, and then just add somebody into the fold who expects to play a lot on a team that has been practicing together since June? That would be kind of insane to just add in a whole new player to a whole new whatever in the middle of the season,’’ the junior said.

He went on to say that once a season begins, roster additions would only serve to be a disruptive impact on whatever chemistry a given team had developed.

At his weekly news conference last week, University of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery said what he expected to happen is playing out.

He wonders why the NCAA didn’t have the vision to understand the consequences.

“That was poor foresight by the NCAA. They blew it, bottom line,’’ coach McCaffery said. “You can’t put the portal and NIL together and say it’s not going to become pay for play. Who didn’t see that coming? Anybody in this room, anybody on the planet Earth saw that coming.’’

That, McCaffery said, is simply the reality of the situation.

“This is where we are. It’s not the players’ fault. They want a piece of the pie. They can read. They are aware of the incredible dollars that are generated by their performance, so they need to be compensated,’’ McCaffery said.

He has never disputed that.

The NCAA has said that the promise of NIL dollars cannot be used to entice players during the recruiting process.

Caoch McCaffery believes that NIL money should be a reward for players as they develop and grow their games, developing their brand based on performance, not potential.

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said earlier this fall that his preference is to share NIL dollars with players among players on the roster, regardless of position.

While providing a lineman with the same financial opportunities as a quarterback may be equitable based on the amount of work those players put in, that isn’t the reality of how things are working.

Ferentz said Wednesday the one thing that remains certain is the uncertainty of the current situation.

“College football is changing. The portal is out there. It’s growing and will continue to grow as long as the rules stay as they are,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re not blind to that or against that, but I do want to say our goal is to grow our own team, to have the core of our team be guys that we recruited to the program.’’

McCaffery shares that belief, wanting his roster built around players who have worked and developed after being recruited by Iowa.

“Is there a right way to do it? Probably,’’ coach McCaffery said. “Can everybody agree to that? Probably not. But, we’ll see where we end up because we’re not in a very good place right now,’’

McCaffery appreciates how his players have handled it all and he works to help his players benefit from the new opportunities that are in front of them.

“Our guys are locked in. They’re making some money. Nobody is getting rich, but they’re understanding the importance of what NIL was supposed to be,’’ McCaffery said. “It was supposed to be an opportunity to grow in the business world. I keep saying this, but one of the positives of it all is it really requires your student-athletes to be great citizens or else they’re not going to make any money.’’

McCaffery believes his program is producing individuals who will benefit the businesses that provide the Hawkeye players with opportunities in the business world.

“We have great kids. They’ll represent companies well if they can hire them,’’ McCaffery said. “I encourage companies to reach out and engage in communication and hire our guys, and I want our guys to know and understand and appreciate those opportunities that do come their way.’’