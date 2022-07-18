Hawkeye collective to be unveiled Tuesday

Organizers of The Swarm Collective are scheduled to unveil a name, image and likeness collective benefiting University of Iowa student-athletes Tuesday in University Heights.

Hawkeye coaches Kirk Ferentz, Fran McCaffery and Lisa Bluder will be involved in the mid-morning introductory news conference for the NIL organization that will be led by Brad Heinrichs, a former Hawkeye golfer.

In a statement announcing the formation of the group, Heinrichs said The Swarm Collective will be a non-profit corporation that will contract with Iowa student-athletes to serve the community.

“NIL is a wonderful tool for student-athletes to be able to profit from their name, image and likeness,’’ Heinrichs said. “Our objective is to use their popularity for the benefit of the Iowa community by raising money or providing services to local charities and other non-profit organizations.’’

The group is the second to unveil plans to assist Iowa student-athletes in that way within the past month.

The Iowa City NIL Club which will benefit Hawkeye football players was announced earlier and is currently in the process of selling “access passes’’ that will provide fans with opportunities to interact with Iowa players at events and on social media.

At a news conference earlier this month, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta did not mention either group by name but indicated he believes both offer sustainability and fit the initial objectives of name, image and likeness rule changes.

He said the group that will unveil its collective Tuesday has been in contact with athletics department officials.

“They want to do it the right way,’’ Barta said. “They’re having great success in generating some initial money.’’

Executives from the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties are also scheduled to appear at Tuesday’s news conference.

Heinrichs, a four-year letterwinner for the Hawkeyes, graduated from Iowa with degrees in actuarial science and economics in 1997.

Currently a resident of Fort Myers, Fla., Heinrichs has worked as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Foster & Foster Consulting Actuaries, Inc., since 2005.

A native of Warrensburg, Mo., Heinrichs donated $500,000 to the Iowa men’s and women’s golf programs in 2018 to fund renovations of the varsity golf outdoor practice area at Iowa.