Hawkeye commit nears return home

Ava Jones, a top-100 prospect who was struck by a car two days after committing to the Iowa women’s basketball program, is nearing a return to her home state of Kansas.

Jones and her mother, Amy, have been hospitalized since July 6 when the pair and two other family members were hit by a car while standing on a street corner in Louisville, Ky.

Ava’s father, Trey, died as a result of injuries suffered in the accident and a younger brother suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital in Louisville, where Ava Jones was visiting to participate in a summer basketball tournament.

According to KWCH-TV in Wichita, Kan., Ava and Amy Jones are both expected to be discharged from the University of Louisville Rehab Center on Aug. 17. The pair have been there since being transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Louisville Hospitals and Clinics on July 20.

After returning to their hometown of Nickerson, Kan., they will travel to Wichita three times a week to continue rehabilitation and physical therapy.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the family, Michael Hurley, admitted to taking Hydrocodone and said he was too tired to correctly make a turn, leading to the accident.

Hurley, who faces a charge of murder for the death of Trey Jones as well as assault and driving under the influence changes, is set to go in front of a grand jury in Louisville this week.

Ava Jones suffered a broken back and head injuries in the accident while her mother underwent multiple surgeries on her right leg and arm as well as treatment for a collapsed lung.

A 6-foot-2 forward who averaged 20.8 points and 15.4 rebounds per game for a Nickerson High School team which finished fourth in the Kansas Class 3A state tournament last season, Jones is ranked by ESPN as the 83rd-best prospect nationally in the Class of 2023.

She initially committed to Arizona State, but reopened her recruitment in March following a coaching change in the Pac-12 program and announced on July 4 that she would sign with the Hawkeyes.

While doctors have said Jones should be able to make a full recovery and return to the court at some point, Iowa coaches have told family members that their scholarship offer remains valid regardless of whether Jones can or cannot play in the future.

Hunter Jones, Ava’s older brother, told KWCH that Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and her staff have remained in constant contact with the family in recent weeks.

“Iowa coaches have been great to us and they’ve come a few times and have been talking to Ava on the phone the whole time,’’ Hunter Jones said. “And when Ava and my mom were under, they were making sure that she was going to get all her school paid for.’’