IOWA CITY – It takes a village.

As the Iowa basketball team prepares to tip off play in the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery knows one thing.

The Hawkeyes will need a deeper rotation of players if they hope to have an extended run this week at the United Center in Chicago.

Iowa has leaned heavily on a veteran seven-player rotation in recent games.

Just once in the Hawkeyes’ last 10 games has any reserve beyond Payton Sandfort or Patrick McCaffery played more than seven minutes and that came five games ago when Josh Dix was on the court for 11 minutes during a 20-point loss at Northwestern.

Beginning with the Hawkeyes’ Thursday’s 1:30 p.m. tourney opener, McCaffery said contributions from additional players will be needed.

“You try to win that game, that’s always the priority, but at the same time you know you’re going to need your bench so you’ve got to get those guys in there and have them ready to help,’’ McCaffery said. “It might be foul trouble, God forbid it’s an injury, things like that, but those guys have to be ready.’’

While Dix and Iowa’s other freshman, Dasonte Bowen, have seen only limited minutes this season McCaffery trusts both to contribute as needed while playing in their first Big Ten tourney.

“It’s their first time going through it. They’ve watched it on TV before and it’s one thing for coach to say, ‘Hey, stay ready, your time is coming’ but those two have stayed locked in,’’ McCaffery said.

The pair have each averaged just under 10 minutes per game overall for the season, but in the Hawkeyes’ last 10 games, Dix has averaged 5.6 minutes and Bowen just 1.1 minutes.

“They haven’t played as much recently, but they are grinding in practice. They’re paying attention to the scouting report and they’ve been impressive,’’ McCaffery said. “I feel confident going to those two if we have to.’’

McCaffery said Tuesday the pair, along with frontcourt reserves Josh Ogundele and Riley Mulvey, are expected to be ready as needed to join Sandfort and Patrick McCaffery in leading Iowa’s effort off the bench.

It’s a role Kris Murray, an understudy to his brother Keegan Murray in last year’s Big Ten tourney, and Sandfort understand.

“This time of year, it takes everybody,’’ Kris Murray said. “You have to be ready to step in and go. It’s postseason basketball.’’

McCaffery pointed to the contributions Ogundele made in 10 minutes of playing time in last year’s title game win over Purdue, neutralizing the size of the Boilermakers.

Sandfort came off the bench to knock down all four shots he attempted in the championship game as well.

“You have to stay ready for the moment,’’ Sandfort said. “You have be ready to step up when you’re called on.’’

Patrick McCaffery, who has filled a reserve role since returning from taking a pause in his junior season to deal with anxiety issues, could be positioned to be a significant contributor in the Hawkeyes’ postseason success.

He enters the Big Ten tourney coming off of a 23-point performance in Sunday’s loss to Nebraska, hitting a career-high six 3-point spots and grabbing four rebounds.

The junior said his shot is starting to feel good again and he is regaining stamina that was lost as he sat out most of the month of January.

“I’m a confident player,’’ Patrick McCaffery said Sunday. “My coaches and teammates have confidence in me to come in and shoot the ball. It obviously helps when the shots are going in, but I think this game is going to help me a lot moving forward. It gave me some of my swagger back.’’

The timing couldn’t be better for Iowa.

Murray said the season has prepared the Hawkeyes (19-12) well for what lies ahead.

“We’ve played the toughest schedule we’ve played since I’ve been here and we’ve handled things well for the most part,’’ he said. “We know it’s not going to be an easy tournament, there are a lot of good teams in the Big Ten, but we’ve shown that we can compete with anybody.’’

Equally important, Murray said Iowa has shown it can work together to find that success.

“We’re going to need to everybody to play their game, do what we’ve been doing all season and if that happens, things will work out,’’ Murray said.

“We know from last year it is going to take contributions from everybody, we need everybody’s best effort. That’s the biggest thing now. Everybody has to do their thing.’’