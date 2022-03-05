Hawkeye duo makes Wooden final ballots

Iowa's Keegan Murray and Caitlin Clark have landed spots on the national ballots for the John R. Wooden Award, honors presented to the top men's and women's basketball players at the collegiate level.

The final ballots for both awards presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club include 15 student-athletes considered frontrunners for spots on the John R. Wooden Award All-America Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.

Murray is among five Big Ten players on the men's national ballot. He is joined by Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Ohio State's E.J. Liddell.

In his sophomore season at Iowa, Murray currently ranks fourth nationally with a Big Ten-best scoring average of 23.3 points per game. He is the only player in the nation to average more than 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game.

The Fighting Illini's Cockburn, whose team faces the Hawkeyes at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, is currently second in the Big Ten in scoring at 21 points per game and leads the conference in rebounding at 10.5.

Clark, who leads the nation in scoring and assists with averages of 27.2 points and 8.2 assists per game, is one of three Big Ten athletes on the list. Michigan's Naz Hillmon and Maryland's Angel Reese are also among the 15 women named.

Named the Big Ten player of the year last week, Clark also leads the Hawkeyes with an average of 8.1 rebounds per game and leads the country with five triple-doubles this season.

