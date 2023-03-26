SEATTLE – Tipoff was still more than three hours away, but Iowa women’s basketball fans were already enjoying their own pregame warmup Sunday in Seattle.

For some, that meant exploring the iconic Space Needle and adjacent Seattle Center that sit across the street from Climate Pledge Arena.

For others, the Hawkeye Huddle at the nearby Queen Anne Beer Hall provided the perfect chance to socialize with other fans and celebrate a memorable season that included Iowa’s Elite Eight match-up against Louisville for a spot in the Final Four.

Around 3,000 Iowa fans were a vocal part of the crowd of 9,626 at Friday’s semifinal win over Colorado, and on a sun-kissed Sunday afternoon, they were enjoying both the visit to Seattle and another chance to root on a team has caught the attention of Hawkeyes both in and out of the state.

“The team is so Iowa. They play the game with so much heart and are so hard working the way the play together. That’s what the state is all about,’’ said Stephanie Hanson, a Des Moines native who has lived in Seattle for the past four years.

Hanson and another Iowa native who now calls Seattle home, Aubri Robertson of Johnston, has welcomed the chance to watch a number of Hawkeye games on the Big Ten Network this season.

“When they came out here there was no doubt about going to the games,’’ Robertson said. “It’s a chance to see Caitlin Clark play in person and watch the team I’ve been watching all season. And to be here with all these fans, it’s even better.’’

While Robertson’s commute to the game was short, Juli Walker of Marion, Iowa, drove 30 hours to root on the Hawkeyes.

A first-year season ticket holder for home games, Walker said the personality of this Iowa team has made it easy to follow.

“I had been going to a lot of games anyway and decided to go all in this year and get season tickets and it’s been a blast. I’m headed home after this game and then headed to Dallas to watch them in the Final Four next weekend. They are a hell of a team and I’m with them until the end,’’ Walker said.

Mike Beal of Iowa City understands that.

He has been an Iowa season ticket holder since C. Vivian Stringer was hired as the Hawkeyes’ coach in 1983.

“I was living in Muscatine at the time and would drive up on Sundays for home games for something to do,’’ Beal said. “We’ve been coming back ever since.’’

He has enjoyed watching this team play its up-tempo style of basketball.

“They have a great player in Caitlin but they play so well together as a team, share the ball. That’s what I enjoy,’’ Beal said. “You can tell how much they enjoy playing together and that makes it so fun to watch.’’

Laura Hammond of Cedar Rapids has a personal interest in the team as part of Hannah Stuelke’s extended family.

“I’m not the biggest sports fan but this team has captured my attention,’’ Hammond said. “Obviously I’m rooting for Hannah and the way Caitlin plays the game is amazing but the way they play as a team, it’s special.’’

Hammond and other family members attended Friday’s Hawkeye Huddle and was enjoying the area around the Space Needle prior to Sunday’s game.

They had visited the Pike Place Market on Saturday and had the chance to spend a little time with Stuelke at the team hotel.

“It’s good to be here to support her and we’ve been able to enjoy the city as well. It’s been a good trip and we’re looking forward to rooting the team on with all of the other Hawkeye fans,’’ Hammond said. “It’s amazing how many of them are here.’’

That hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Following Friday’s semifinal win, Clark acknowledged the support.

“I thought the crowd was incredible,’’ she said. “It was kind of our crowd. It felt like there were a lot of Hawk fans out there. I don’t know if they traveled from the state of Iowa and the Midwest and if they did, we really appreciate that. And if you’re from out here, we really appreciate you coming, too.’’