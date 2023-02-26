IOWA CITY — Hours before Iowa established a new Big Ten single-season women’s basketball attendance record Sunday, the Hawkeye fans who made that happen enjoyed their moment in the spotlight.

Around 4,000 fans showed up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 9 a.m. to show their support for the Hawkeyes and be part of the audience for ESPN’s College GameDay and its first-ever telecast from the site of a Big Ten women’s basketball game.

They did their part, cheering whenever the Hawkeyes were mentioned and offering hearty jeers when Iowa’s Big Ten rivals were highlighted during the hour-long telecast.

Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder and Indiana player Mackenzie Holmes appeared live on the telecast.

“They were here because of you fans," Bluder told the crowd following Sunday’s 86-85 win over second-ranked Indiana. “You make a difference."

During the telecast, Bluder shared the story of young cancer patient Harper Stribe who has had the support of the Iowa women’s basketball team for several years and has her own locker in the Hawkeye locker room.

Stribe joined Bluder and ESPN hosts on the court for a portion of the segment and earned an ovation from the crowd as she made a lay-up in front of the national television audience.

“Seeing Harper walk out and the crowd cheering her, that broke my heart. She’s been a part of our program for around seven years, has a signed letter of intent that I have framed in my office," said Bluder, recalling how former Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson and Tania Davis started the connection during visits to the Ronald McDonald House.

Fans, who were treated to complimentary doughnuts as they arrived, received free light sticks and basketball net hats to add to the festivities.

Before and during the telecast, there was entertainment by the Hawkeye pep band and members of the Iowa spirit squad and dance team.

Elle Duncan hosted the telecast, joined by commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

Each made predictions during the telecast and Peck, a former Purdue coach, drew a roar from the crowd when she picked sixth-ranked Iowa to defeat the second-ranked Hoosiers, adding, “C’mon, we’re in Iowa City."

She said earlier in the telecast that she was fully aware of the difficulty opposing teams can have playing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“These fans know how to harass opponents," Peck said, drawing a cheer from the crowd.