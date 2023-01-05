Hawkeye find some fight, rally past Hoosiers

IOWA CITY — Enough was enough.
Mired in a three-game losing streak and staring at a 23-4 deficit less than seven minutes into Thursday’s Big Ten Conference game against 15th-ranked Indiana, the University of Iowa basketball players had seen enough.
“We said ‘No more,’ we can’t keep playing this way," Iowa senior Filip Rebraca said.
The Hawkeyes then went out and did something about it, digging their way out of that deficit to claim a 91-89 victory over the Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa matched Indiana blow-for-blow as it played its way back into a physical game that saw heated words and even hotter action as the Hawkeyes earned their second win at home in as many tries against ranked opponents this season.
“We proved to ourselves that we can do this, we can beat great teams," Rebraca said.
It took a collaborative effort.
From Kris Murray’s 30 points and 10 rebounds to the 19 Rebraca scored to go with 10 boards, the Hawkeyes finished with five players in double figures.
Connor McCaffery finished with 16, Payton Sandfort added 11 and Tony Perkins had 10.
It took that and more to counter the 30 points Trayce Jackson-Davis gave Indiana, an effort complemented by 21 points from freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Rebraca, crediting help defense provided in a relief role by Josh Dix, said Jackson-Davis proved to be a challenge..
“Trayce is an amazing player. He was a handful," Rebraca said.
The Hawkeyes came from behind not once, but twice to earn their first Big Ten victory of the season.
After climbing their way out of a cavernous hole in the first half, the Hawkeyes answered an 8-0 run by Indiana which erased the 76-72 lead Iowa had opened on a pair of Murray free throws with 7:23 remaining.
The Hoosiers had regained an 80-76 lead two minutes later before Iowa mounted its final surge with a run of nine unanswered points.
“We just had to keep going, keep fighting,’’ Rebraca said.
The Hawkeyes tied the game at 84 on a pair of free throws by Rebraca with 2:39 to go, then moved ahead to stay at 86-84 when McCaffery hit a pair from the line with 2:08 remaining.
Iowa preserved its first Big Ten win in four games this season by hitting four free throws in the final :10 — two by Murray and two by Sandfort — to hold off the Hoosiers.
Iowa, which trailed by 21 points six-and-a-half minutes into the game, finished the rally it started midway through the second half.
McCaffery and Murray set the table for the Hawkeyes to open their first lead of the game.
Both hit from 3-point range to erase the remnants of the 50-40 lead Indiana maintained at halftime.
McCaffery pulled Iowa within 57-56, knocking down a step-back 3-pointer from the right of the key with 13:30 to play.
Murray, who scored 21 of his points in the second half, then buried a shot from the right wing well behind the arc with just over 12 left to even the score at 61.
Following a miss by Jordan Geronimo, Iowa moved in front for the first time on the ensuing possession when Rebraca scored on a drive and was fouled.
He sank the free throw following the timeout with 11:35 remaining, giving Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) a shortlived 64-61 lead.
The roots of the Hawkeye rally began shortly after Sandfort entered the game and provided Iowa with a spark, burying a 3-pointer and then scoring on a drive to cut into a 28-7 deficit.
The Hawkeyes answered an early 15-0 run by the Hoosiers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) that left Iowa with a 23-4 deficit following a three-point play by Race Thompson with 14:26 remaining in the opening half.
Iowa pieced together a 19-9 run, whittling the deficit to single digits at 35-26 on a 3-pointer by Murray with 7:57 to go in the opening half.
Rebraca finished off a three-point play of his own with :58 remaining in the half to pull the Hawkeyes to within 45-40 but a three-point play by Jackson-Davis and a bucket by Geronimo allowed Indiana to hold a 10-point lead at the break.