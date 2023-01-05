Hawkeye find some fight, rally past Hoosiers

IOWA ITEMS

Ball control: Turnovers led to some of Iowa's issues in the opening half.

The Hawkeyes, who had combined for 13 turnovers in their previous two games, turned the ball over seven times in the opening 20 minutes and finished the game with 12.

Thompson injured: Indiana's fourth-leading scorer, Race Thompson, exited the game with 4 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the first half.

Thompson, who injured his right knee after getting tangled up with Tony Perkins, returned to the bench from the training room at the start of the second half on crutches.

Hair today, gone tomorrow: Filip Rebraca took the court for Iowa sporting a new crew cut hairstyle. His take on the new look?

"It'll grow back,'' he said.

Up next: Iowa at Rutgers, Sunday, 11 a.m.