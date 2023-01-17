Hawkeye game postponed

Wednesday's Iowa basketball game against Northwestern has been postponed.

According to information released by both schools, the game scheduled for Carver-Hawkeye Arena will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The two schools will work with the Big Ten to determine rescheduling options.

All tickets distributed for the Northwestern-Iowa game will be valid for the new date and time if the game is able to be rescheduled.

Iowa (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) is currently on a four-game win streak and will next take the court on Saturday, visiting Ohio State at 1 p.m.

Northwestern (12-5, 3-3) is next scheduled to play at home Saturday against Wisconsin at 11 a.m.

The Big Ten Network, which was scheduled to debut a one-hour documentary on Chris Street following Wednesday's game, will now air that documentary at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday following the telecast of a game between Ohio State and Nebraska.

Thursday is the 30th anniversary of the tragic death of the Iowa basketball player on an icy road on the outskirts of Iowa City.

Following the documentary, BTN will re-air a Michigan-Iowa basketball game played on Jan. 31, 1993.

