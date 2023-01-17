Hawkeye game postponed

Wednesday's Iowa basketball game against Northwestern has been postponed.
According to information released by both schools, the game scheduled for Carver-Hawkeye Arena will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.
The two schools will work with the Big Ten to determine rescheduling options.
All tickets distributed for the Northwestern-Iowa game will be valid for the new date and time if the game is able to be rescheduled.
Iowa (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) is currently on a four-game win streak and will next take the court on Saturday, visiting Ohio State at 1 p.m.
Northwestern (12-5, 3-3) is next scheduled to play at home Saturday against Wisconsin at 11 a.m.
The Big Ten Network, which was scheduled to debut a one-hour documentary on Chris Street following Wednesday's game, will now air that documentary at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday following the telecast of a game between Ohio State and Nebraska.
Thursday is the 30th anniversary of the tragic death of the Iowa basketball player on an icy road on the outskirts of Iowa City.
Following the documentary, BTN will re-air a Michigan-Iowa basketball game played on Jan. 31, 1993.
Sherrard's Rachael Fender works the ball to the basket as Central DeWitt's Isabelle Pierce reaches in during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Central Dewitt's Kinley Birt drives the ball past Sherrard's Addalynn Elsbury in the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Rock Island's Erriea Bea goes to the basket with pressure from North Scott's Bailey Boddicker in the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday afternoon. Bea had eight points for the Rocks in the 45-43 win.
North Scott's Makayla Farnum and Rock Island's Kayla Rice (23) and Tamiah Jamison battle for the ball in the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday at the Carver Center. Rock Island topped North Scott 45-43.
Rock Island's DaNaijah Cartwright keeps the ball inbound as North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst falls during the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island vs North Scott Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
North Scott's Makayla Farnum and Rock Island's Ka'Zaria Bell battle for the ball during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout last Saturday at Augustana College. Farnum has scored more than 20 points in three of her last four games.
Alleman's Carla Baguda goes to the basket as Davenport North's Maya Arnold reaches in during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Alleman's Megan Hulke tries to get control of the ball as Davenport North's Kyra Taylor and Alyvia McCorkle try to reach the ball along with Aleman's Annie Rouse during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Alleman's Megan Hulke tries to get control of the ball as Davenport North's Kyra Taylor and Alyvia McCorkle try to reach the ball during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Davenport North's Naveyah Davis collides with Alleman's Tyla Thomas during the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Davenport North vs Alleman Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
North Scott's Makayla Farnum looks to pass around Rock Island's Tamiah Jamison in the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island vs North Scott Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Sherrard's Olivia Meskan shoots over Central DeWitt's Emma Grace Hartman during the IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Sherrard's Violet Meskan takes a shot over Central DeWitt's Katie Kuehl in the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Central DeWitt vs. Sherrard Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Geneseo's Addison Smith and Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice go after a rebound during the second half of the IHMVCU Shootout Geneseo vs Pleasant Valley Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice tries to get a shot up as Geneseo's Danielle Beach defends during Saturday night's game at the Carver Center in Rock Island. Vice had 24 points in the Spartans' 56-27 win.
Geneseo's Katlyn Seaman and Pleasant Valley's Quinn Vice go after the rebound during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Geneseo vs Pleasant Valley Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Geneseo's Addison Snodgrass shoots the ball as she falls between Pleasant Valley's Isabelle Kremer and Bryn Bahnks (15) during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday night at Augustana College's Carver Center.
Geneseo's Annie Wirth goes to the basket with pressure from Pleasant Valley's Isabelle Kremer during the first half of the IHMVCU Shootout Geneseo vs Pleasant Valley Saturday at the Augustana College Carver Center.
Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano drives to the basket as Geneseo's Danielle Beach jumps to block the shot during Saturday night's game at the Carver Center. PV beat Geneseo 56-27 in the finale of the IHMVCU Shootout.
