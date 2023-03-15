AUBURN VS. IOWA

WHEN: Thursday, 5:50 p.m.

WHERE: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: TNT

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Johni Broome not only leads the Tigers in scoring at 14 points per game but also is Auburn’s top rebounder at 8.4 per game. The 6-foot-10 sophomore also leads the Tigers with a 52.9-percent shooting touch and 2.9 blocks per game. Broome and Wendell Green Jr. were both awarded second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors.

* Iowa has been tournament tested. Ten of the Hawkeyes’ 19 victories this season have come against teams which are part of the NCAA tourney field. Iowa is 4-7 in games against Quad 1 opponents and is 13-10 in games against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams. Auburn has a 3-10 record against teams in the top quadrant and is 9-11 versus teams in the top two quadrants.

* Auburn typically uses an 11-to-12 player rotation, creating one of the most productive benches in the country. The Tigers average 22.4 bench points per game. K.D. Johnson, a junior guard, has been Auburn’s most productive player off the bench with an average of 8.8 points per game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

AUBURN (20-12);;;;IOWA (19-13);;;

Allen Flanigan;6-6;sr.;10.1;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;6.5

Jaylin Williams;6-8;sr.;11.1;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.4

Johni Browne;6-10;so.;14.0;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.1

Wendell Green Jr.;5-11;jr.;13.8;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;12.5

Zep Jasper;6-1;sr.;2.9;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.2