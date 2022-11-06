Hawkeye Gameday: Bethune-Cookman at Iowa

BETHUNE-COOKMAN AT IOWA

WHEN: Monday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPNU

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Two-time NBA all-star Reggie Theus is beginning his second season as the coach and director of athletics at Bethune-Cookman. Following a 13-year NBA career, Theus worked as the head coach of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and at the college level at New Mexico State and Cal State-Northridge. His staff includes former Hawkeye assistant Billy Garrett.

* The Wildcats have eight freshmen on their roster, but will build around Joe French, the preseason player of the year in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The 6-foot-5 junior guard averaged 15.7 points and shot 44.1% from 3-point range as Bethune-Cookman went 9-21 a year ago.

* Iowa has won its last 11 season openers since dropping its 2010-11 season opener to South Dakota State in Fran McCaffery’s first game with the Hawkeyes. Iowa enters the season having won 77 of its last 82 nonconference home games and is currently 17-0 all-time against teams from the SWAC.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Bethune-Cookman (9-21);;;;IOWA (26-10);;;

Kevin Davis;6-6;sr.;14.0;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.5

Dylan Robertson;6-10;sr.;8.5;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;9.7

Marcus Garrett;6-2;sr.;13.6;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.8

Joe French;6-5;jr.;15.8;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;7.4

Damani McEntire;6-4;jr.;4.7;Payton Sandfort;6-7;so.;5.0