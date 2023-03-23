COLORADO VS. IOWA

WHEN: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Like the Georgia tam Iowa faced on Sunday, Colorado will throw a double-post approach at Iowa. The Bufaloes’ Aaronette Vonieh and Quay Miller lead the Buffaloes not only in scoring but in rebounding. Miller averages 8.7 boards per game while Vonieh grabs an average of 4.5 rebounds.

* The Hawkeyes are shooting the ball at a brisk pace. Iowa has topped 50 percent from the field in 10 of the 12 quarters it has played since tipping off against Ohio State in the Big Ten tourney championship game. Gabbie Marshall continues to have a hot hand, hitting 19-of-33 3-point shots in Iowa’s last five games.

* With wins in nine of its last 12 games, Colorado is playing in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003. Iowa will be making its ninth Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA women’s tourney and its fourth during Lisa Bluder’s tenure. The Hawkeyes have split their previous eight appearances in this round of the tournament.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

COLORADO (25-8);;;;IOWA (28-6);;;

Aaronette Vonleh;6-3;so.;12.1;McKenna Warnock;6-1;sr.;6.1

Quay Miller;6-3;sr.;13.1;Monika Czinano;6-3;sr.;17.5

Jaylyn Sherrod;5-7;sr.;11.3;Cailin Clark;6-0;jr.;27.8

Tayanna Jones;6-1;sr.;4.2;Kate Martin;6-0;sr.;7.3

Frida Formann;5-11;jr.;11.7;Gabbie Marshall;5-9;sr.;6.0