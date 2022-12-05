Hawkeye GameDay: Duke vs. Iowa

DUKE VS. IOWA

WHEN: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York City

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* First-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer’s team is a blend of youth and experience, including seven freshmen and four graduate transfers. Former Illinois guard Jacob Grandison and former Northwestern center Ryan Young average 6.3 and 7.8 points per game off the bench, respectively, for the Blue Devils.

* Defense and rebounding are at the core of Scheyer’s plan for this team. The Blue Devils have held opponents to 39.8-percent shooting and currently rank among Division I leaders with a rebound margin of 9.9 per game. Freshman Kyle Filipowski, who leads the ACC with five double-doubles, averages a team-leading 9.3 rebounds per game.

* The Hawkeyes are participating in the Jimmy V Classic for the first time while the Blue Devils are making their fourth appearance in the event. Iowa is no stranger to Madison Square Garden, playing eight games there during Fran McCaffery’s first 12 seasons at Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 5-5 in the venue, most recently splitting two games in the 2018 Big Ten tourney.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

DUKE (8-2);;;;IOWA (6-1);;;

Mark Mitchell;6-8;fr.;9.5;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;12.9

Kyle Filipowski;7-0;fr.;15.2;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;21.0

Dereck Lively II;7-1;fr.;4.2;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;10.3

Jeremy Roach;6-2;jr.;12.2;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;12.8

Tyrese Proctor;6-5;fr.;7.5;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.4