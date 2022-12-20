 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye Gameday: Eastern Illinois at Iowa

EASTERN ILLINOIS AT IOWA

WHEN: Wednesday, 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

LIVESTREAM: BTN+

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Eastern Illinois earned its first win of the season over a Division I opponent on Saturday, a 70-59 win at IUPUI. The Panthers’ other victories came over St. Mary of the Woods and Blackburn. Iowa is the third Big Ten Conference team coach Marty Simmons’ squad has faced, losing at Illinois 87-57 and Ohio State 65-43.

* Bench play has been big for Eastern Illinois. The Panthers lead the Ohio Valley Conference with an average of 24.8 bench points per game. The team’s leading scorer, guard Kinyon Hodges, averages 12.4 points per game off the bench. Hodges did not play in Saturday’s win at IUPUI.

* The leading scorer among Eastern Illinois starters, Yaakema Rose Jr., is a graduate transfer from Division II Missouri-St. Louis. He has topped 20 points in the Panthers’ last two games and was named Monday as the Ohio Valley Conference player of the week following a 27-point, seven-rebound, four-steal effort at IUPUI.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

EASTERN ILLINOIS (3-9);;;;IOWA (8-3);;;

Dan Luers;6-5;so.;3.2;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;14.5

Caleb Donaldson;6-5;jr.;8.4;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.1

Nick Ellingson;6-8;jr.;6.3;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.5

Yaakema Rose Jr.;5-9;sr.;10.3;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.2

Kyle Cariesimo;6-2;fr.;5.3;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.5

