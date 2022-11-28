 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye Gameday: Georgia Tech at Iowa

GEORGIA TECH AT IOWA

WHEN: Tuesday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

TWITTER: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Bouncing back from losses to Utah and Marquette in the Fort Myers Tipoff, the Yellow Jackets shot 60 percent Saturday in an 80-61 win over North Alabama. Coach Josh Pastner’s seventh Georgia Tech team returns eight players who saw significant time last season for a 12-20 team. Seniors Kyle Sturdivant, a 6-foot-3 point guard, and Rodney Howard, a 6-11 center, are returning starters.

* Ja’Von Franklin, a grad transfer from South Alabama, has averaged 11.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and three blocks in the Yellow Jackets’ last four games. He currently ranks second in the ACC with an average of 2.67 blocks per game. As a team, Georgia Tech averages 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game.

* Iowa and Georgia Tech have a limited history against each other, splitting two games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. B.J. Elder, who hit a shot to beat Iowa 79-78 in the second round of the 2003 NIT, is currently on the Yellow Jackets’ staff. Iowa won an 85-67 game in the 2000 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

GEORGIA TECH (4-2);;;;IOWA (5-1);;;

Miles Kelly;6-6;so.;11.2;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;13.5

Ja’Von Franklin;6-7;sr.;9.3;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;19.3

Jalon Moore;6-7;so.;6.8;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;9.8

Deivon Smith;6-1;jr.;10.8;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;13.2

Dallon Coleman;6-6;so.;11.3;Payton Sandfort;6-7;so.;9.0

