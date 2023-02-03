ILLINOIS AT IOWA

WHEN: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FOX

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Both Iowa and Illinois have been beating opponents comfortably when they have won this season. Eleven of the Hawkeyes’ 14 victories this season have come by double-digit margins including four of its last five wins. The Fighting Illini have won all seven of their Big Ten games by at least nine points.

* Illinois has won five straight games in the series against Iowa after ending a five-game run of victories by the Hawkeyes. The Illini won 87-83 in Iowa City and 74-72 in Champaign last season. Tony Perkins is the only player who will be on the floor Saturday who scored in double figures in the most recent meeting at the State Farm Center. He had the first double-double of his career at Illinois with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

* Josh Ogundele returned to practice Thursday for Iowa. The reserve big man who has averaged just over seven minutes per game has missed the Hawkeyes' last 10 games because of a knee injury. Coach Fran McCaffery said Ogundele "is close'' to making a return to action.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ILLINOIS (16-6, 7-4);;;;IOWA (14-8, 6-5);;;

Matthew Mayer;6-9;sr.;11.5;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.9

Coleman Hawkins;6-10;jr.;9.5;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.6

Dain Dainja;6-9;so.;9.8;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.0

Jayden Epps;6-2;fr.;9.8;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;10.6

Terrence Shannon Jr.;6-6;sr.;17.2;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.8