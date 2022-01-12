 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye GameDay: Indiana at Iowa
Hawkeye GameDay: Indiana at Iowa

INDIANA AT IOWA

When: Thursday, 8 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

• Indiana has been one of the top defensive teams in the nation during coach Mike Woodson’s first season. The Hoosiers are holding opponents to 35.3% shooting, the second-best defensive rate of any Division I school. Indiana also leads the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 60.8 points per game. Iowa is 13th in the Big Ten in field goal defense, allowing opponents to shoot 42.9%.

• Iowa ranks fourth in NCAA Division I basketball in scoring offense, averaging 86.7 points per game, continuing a recent trend. The Hawkeyes have led the Big Ten in scoring four times in the last eight seasons, including in each of the last three years. Iowa is shooting 48 percent as a team, third in the Big Ten behind Purdue and Ohio State and just ahead of the 47.8 percent Indiana shoots from the field.

• The Hoosiers are 11-0 at the Assembly Hall, but heading into their only regular-season game of the year against Iowa have not won a true road game. Indiana is 0-3 on opponents’ home courts this season, losing 112-110 in overtime at Syracuse, 64-59 at Wisconsin and 61-58 at Penn State. The Hoosiers have won their last three games against the Hawkeyes, including 81-69 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Indiana (12-3, 3-2);;;;Iowa (11-4, 1-3);;;

Miller Kopp;6-7;jr.;7.1;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.2

Race Thompson;6-8;jr.;10.7;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;24.7

Trayce Jackson-Davis;6-9;so.;19.4;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.9

Xavier Johnson;6-3;jr.;9.7;Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.3

Parker Stewart;6-5;jr.;7.5;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.8

