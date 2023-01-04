Hawkeye Gameday: Indiana at Iowa

INDIANA AT IOWA

WHEN: Thursday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* On the 40th anniversary of the first men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena — a Jan. 5, 1983 game versus Michigan State — the Hawkeyes will attempt to avoid their first four-game losing streak since the dropping the final four contests of the regular season during the 2018-19 season. While Josh Dix is expected to be available, the Hawkeyes will be without Josh Ogundele for a second straight game according to coach Fran McCaffery.

* The Hoosiers are playing for the first time in 13 days, idle since a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 23. Indiana, which lost at Rutgers 63-48 and beat Nebraska 81-65 during the first week of December in Big Ten play, is 1-3 away from the Assembly Hall. Coach Mike Woodson’s team is without starting guard Xavier Johnson, who underwent foot surgery in December.

* Ranked 15th, Indiana is the third rated opponent the Hawkeyes have faced, splitting games against Duke and Iowa State in a three-day span in December. The Hawkeyes have won 10 of their last 15 games against the Hoosiers in Iowa City. Iowa rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit and a nine-point deficit with five minutes left to sweep Indiana a year ago, winning 83-74 at home and 80-77 in the Big Ten tourney semifinals.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

INDIANA (10-3, 1-1);;;;IOWA (8-6, 0-3);;;

Miller Kopp;6-7;sr.;9.6;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.3

Trayce Jackson-Davis;6-9;sr.;16.4;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.4

Race Thompson;6-8;sr.;8.4;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.1

Trey Galloway;6-4;jr.;6.2;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.3

Jalen Hood-Schifino;6-6;fr.;10.7;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;5.5