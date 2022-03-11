Hawkeye GameDay: Indiana vs. Iowa

INDIANA VS. IOWA

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: CBS

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Ninth-seeded Indiana has overcome halftime deficits twice to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament for the first time since 2013 and for the fifth time ever. The Hoosiers advanced by taking down eighth-seeded Michigan and top-seeded Illinois. Iowa, then seeded ninth, beat fourth-seeded Indiana 62-60 in the Big Ten tourney semis in 2002.

* The Hawkeyes will be looking to earn their first spot on a Big Ten championship game since defeating Ohio State 67-60 in the 2006 title game. Iowa is 3-2 all-time in semifinal games in the Big Ten tourney and reached the semifinals last season as a three seed when it was beaten 82-71 by second-seeded Illinois.

* Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana to its 65-63 win over Illinois in Friday’s quarterfinals, scoring 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds. The sophomore also finished with 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers in their 83-74 loss to Iowa earlier this season in Iowa City. Kris Murray finished with 29 points to lead three Hawkeyes in double figures in that game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Indiana (20-12, 9-11);;;;Iowa (24-9, 12-8);;;

Miller Kopp;6-7;jr.;6.4;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.4

Trayce Jackson-Davis;6-9;so.;17.6;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.5

Race Thompson;6-8;jr.;11.6;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.1

Parker Stewart;6-5;jr.;6.7;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;11.2

Xavier Johnson;6-3;jr.;12.0;Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;7.3

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.