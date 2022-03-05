Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Illinois

IOWA AT ILLINOIS

When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said that the Hawkeyes’ third-leading scorer, Patrick McCaffery, is questionable for Sunday’s game at Illinois because of lingering issues with a hip injury suffered during a Feb. 25 game at Nebraska that forced him to sit out last week against Northwestern and limited him to ///// minutes Thursday at Michigan. “He did not come out of (the Michigan game) like we hoped,’’ Fran McCaffery said.

* Illinois has its health issues as well. Starting guard Jacob Grandison, who scored 21 points in the Fighting Illini’s 87-83 win at Iowa in December, suffered a shoulder injury late during Illinois’ win over Penn State on Thursday. Coach Brad Underwood said his availability for the match-up with Iowa will be a “game-time decision.’’

* Iowa carries a four-game road win streak into its regular-season finale at Illinois, a place where the Hawkeyes last won in 2018. The Fighting Illini have won four straight games in the series against Iowa, including the last two games at the State Farm Center. Illinois is, which will honor seniors Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison, Austin Hutcherson, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams before their final home game, is 12-3 at home this season.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (22-8, 12-7);;;;Illinois (21-8, 14-5);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-5;sr.;10.5;Da’Monte Williams;6-3;sr.;3.8

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.3;Jacob Grandison;6-6;sr.;10.3

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.0;Kofi Cockburn;7-0;jr.;21.0

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;11.2;Trent Frazier;6-2;sr.;12.5

Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;6.8;Alfonso Plummer;6-1;sr.;15.1

