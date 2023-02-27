IOWA AT INDIANA

WHEN: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Indiana is currently one of four teams tied for second in the Big Ten, one game in front of Iowa which begins the week in a three-way tie for sixth in conference standings. The Hawkeyes’ NCAA resume includes 12 combined Quad 1 and 2 victories, second only to Purdue’s 14 among Big Ten programs. Iowa currently has four Quad 1 victories.

* Coming off of a 79-71 win at Purdue, the Hoosiers’ first victory at Mackey Arena in 10 seasons, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is third in the Big Ten in scoring at 20.1 points per game, second in the league in rebounding at 11 per game and leads the conference with an average of 2.8 blocks. He had 30 points in the Hoosiers’ 91-89 loss at Iowa on Jan. 5.

* Iowa has won 125 Big Ten games during coach Fran McCaffery’s 13 seasons on the Hawkeye bench. If the Hawkeyes can beat Indiana for a fourth straight time – something Iowa last accomplished during the 2010 and 2011 seasons – McCaffery will tie Tom Davis for the most Big Ten victories in program history. Davis collected 126 league wins in his 13 seasons.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (18-11, 10-8);;;;INDIANA (20-9, 11-7);;;

Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;6.9;Miller Kopp;6-7;sr.;8.1

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.2;Trayce Jackson-Davis;6-9;sr.;20.1

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.9;Race Thompson;6-8;sr.;7.8

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;12.2;Jalen Hood-Schifino;6-6;fr.;13.6

Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.8;Trey Galloway;6-4;203;jr.;7.3