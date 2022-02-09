 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Maryland

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA AT MARYLAND

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* The Terrapins had no answer for Keegan Murray when the teams met in early January in Iowa City. Murray matched a career high with 35 points in the Hawkeyes’ 80-75 win over the Terrapins, hitting set a career standard with five 3-point field goals in the game. The junior ranks fourth in the country with a scoring average of 22.3 points per game.

* For Maryland, the second time around has been a good thing against Big Ten Conference competition. The Terrapins have just three conference wins but all three have come in the second time they have met a Big Ten opponent that defeated Maryland earlier in the season. The Terrapins are 3-0 in rematches with conference teams, beating Illinois, Northwestern and Rutgers after first-game losses. Only the 16-point win over the Illini came at home.

People are also reading…

* Expect Jordan Bohannon to make his second straight start at the point for Iowa. With 1,854 points, the senior enters the game five points away from tying Aaron White for third place on the Hawkeyes’ career scoring list. Iowa’s season 3-point leader with 47 has toiled with his touch in Big Ten road games this season. Bohannon is 7-of-29 (24.1%) from behind the arc in Iowa’s five conference road tests.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (15-7, 5-6);;;;Maryland (11-12-9, 3;;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.5;Hakim Hart;6-8;jr.;9.4

Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;22.4;Donta Scott;6-8;jr.;12.9

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.2;Qudus Wahab;6-11;jr.;8.7

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.8;Fatts Russell;5-11;sr.;12.9

Tony Perkins;6-4.so.;6.5;Eric Ayala;6-5;sr.;15.4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa, Ohio State game postponed

Iowa, Ohio State game postponed

A combination of travel problems complicated by a winter storm led to the postponement of Thursday's Iowa basketball game at Ohio State.

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News