Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Maryland

IOWA AT MARYLAND

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* The Terrapins had no answer for Keegan Murray when the teams met in early January in Iowa City. Murray matched a career high with 35 points in the Hawkeyes’ 80-75 win over the Terrapins, hitting set a career standard with five 3-point field goals in the game. The junior ranks fourth in the country with a scoring average of 22.3 points per game.

* For Maryland, the second time around has been a good thing against Big Ten Conference competition. The Terrapins have just three conference wins but all three have come in the second time they have met a Big Ten opponent that defeated Maryland earlier in the season. The Terrapins are 3-0 in rematches with conference teams, beating Illinois, Northwestern and Rutgers after first-game losses. Only the 16-point win over the Illini came at home.

* Expect Jordan Bohannon to make his second straight start at the point for Iowa. With 1,854 points, the senior enters the game five points away from tying Aaron White for third place on the Hawkeyes’ career scoring list. Iowa’s season 3-point leader with 47 has toiled with his touch in Big Ten road games this season. Bohannon is 7-of-29 (24.1%) from behind the arc in Iowa’s five conference road tests.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (15-7, 5-6);;;;Maryland (11-12-9, 3;;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.5;Hakim Hart;6-8;jr.;9.4

Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;22.4;Donta Scott;6-8;jr.;12.9

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.2;Qudus Wahab;6-11;jr.;8.7

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.8;Fatts Russell;5-11;sr.;12.9

Tony Perkins;6-4.so.;6.5;Eric Ayala;6-5;sr.;15.4

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.