Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Michigan State

IOWA AT MICHIGAN STATE

WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Iowa has had its way against Michigan State lately, winning the last three games against the Spartans including an 88-58 win in East Lansing in 2021 and 86-60 in Iowa City last season in the two most-recent games. The three-game win streak in the series is the Hawkeyes’ longest since the 2006 and 2007 Big Ten seasons.

* The Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray leads the Big Ten in scoring in conference play, averaging 23.4 points per game. The junior ranks ninth in the league with an average of 4.9 per game and is sixth with a 52.5 percent shooting touch from the field and third with his 37.5-percent shooting from 3-point range.

* Michigan State gave up a season-high 82 points in its most recent game, losing by 13 points at Indiana on Sunday in just the second time it has allowed more than 77 points. MSU doesn’t give opponents many second looks, ranking second in the Big Ten with an average of 27.7 defensive rebounds per game. Joey Hauser leads the Spartans on the boards, averaging 8.8 per game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (12-7, 4-4);;;;MICHIGAN STATE (13-7, 5-4);;;

Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.7;Jaden Akins;6-4;so.;8.6

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;21.3;Joey Hauser;6-9;sr.;13.8

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.9;Mady Sissoko;6-9;jr.;5.6

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;10.8;A.J. Hoggard;6-4;jr.;12.7

Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;5.5;Tyson Walker;6-1;sr.;14.3

