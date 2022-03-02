Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Michigan

IOWA AT MICHIGAN

When: Thursday, 8 p.m.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Playing its third game in five days, Michigan will attempt to win back-to-back games for just the fifth time this season following an 87-70 win over Michigan State on Tuesday. Big man Hunter Dickinson, who scored 14 points in the Wolverines’ 84-79 win at Iowa last month, is coming off a career-high 33-point effort against the Spartans. Freshman Moussa Diabate led Michigan with 28 points in the earlier win over the Hawkeyes.

* The availability of Patrick McCaffery will be a game-day decision. Iowa’s second-leading scorer has seen only limited practice time the past couple of days as he continues to deal with a hip injury suffered last Friday at Nebraska. If the sophomore who averages 10.7 points cannot go, Connor McCaffery will likely make his second straight start for Iowa.

* With Juwan Howard four games into a five-game suspension following a postgame incident on Feb. 20 at Wisconsin, Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli will coach the Wolverines. Acquainted with Fran McCaffery because of shared Philadelphia roots, Martelli spent 34 years at St. Joseph’s, including 24 as the head coach, before arriving at Michigan in 2019.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (21-8, 11-7);;;;Michigan (16-12, 10-8);;;

Connor McCaffery;6-5;sr.;2.7;Caleb Houstan;6-8;fr.;10.7

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.3;Moussa Diabate;6-11;fr.;9.4

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.0;Hunter Dickinson;7-1;so.;17.8

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;11.0;Eli Brooks;6-1;sr.;12.1

Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;6.6;DeVante’ Jones;6-1;sr.;10.1

