Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Minnesota

IOWA AT MINNESOTA
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @sbatt79
STORYLINES
* Minnesota rebounding leader Eric Curry is questionable after being carried off the court with an ankle injury in the final minute of the Golden Gophers’ 71-69 loss at Michigan State on Wednesday. Curry, who averages 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds, did only light work in practice on Friday. If he can’t start, 6-foot-9 Stephen F. Austin transfer Charlie Daniels likely fills the spot.
* Jordan Bohannon, Keegan Murray and Kris Murray account for 80 of the Hawkeyes’ 136 3-point baskets this season. Iowa is fourth in the Big Ten with an average 8.5 3-pointers per game. The Hawkeyes will be tested by a Minnesota perimeter defense which leads the Big Ten, holding opponents to 27.7-percent shooting behind the arc.
* Close, competitive games have been the norm between the Hawkeyes and Gophers in recent years. The teams have split their last 10 games and eight of the last 11 meetings dating to 2014 have been decided by seven points or less. At Williams Arena, six or fewer points have separated the teams in seven of the last nine match-ups dating to 2012.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (12-4, 2-3);;;;Minnesota (10-4, 1-4);;;
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.7;Jamison Battle;6-7;so.;17.9
Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.9;E.J. Stephens;6-3;sr.;11.3
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.8;Eric Curry;6-9;sr.;8.7
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.3;Luke Loewe;6-4;sr.;6.6
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.8;Payton Willis;6-4;sr.;15.8