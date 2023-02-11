IOWA AT MINNESOTA

WHEN: Sunday, noon

WHERE: Williams Arena, Minneapolis

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Idle because of a COVID-19 pause since an 81-46 loss to Maryland on Feb. 4, the Golden Gophers have lost their last seven games since their lone Big Ten win on Jan. 12, a 70-67 victory at Ohio State. Minnesota has struggled to remain in games lately, losing its last three by an average of 30 points. The Gophers’ last win at home came on Dec. 22, beating Chicago State 58-55.

* The Hawkeyes, who have beaten opponents by double-digit margins in 11 of their 15 wins, have a history of playing close games when facing the Golden Gophers on their home court. Seven of the last 10 meetings between the teams in Minneapolis have been decided by six points or less and two more have went to overtime.

* Minnesota is a young team, the only Big Ten team with three freshmen averaging more than 20 minutes per game but two juniors, Jamison Battle and Ta’Lon Cooper, have been the most productive Gophers. Battle averages 12.6 points while Cooper averages 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and is third in the Big Ten in assists at 5.6 per game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (15-9, 7-6);;;;MINNESOTA (7-15, 1-11);;;

Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.3;Jamison Battle;6-7;jr.;12.6

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.7;Joshua Ola-Joseph;6-7;fr.;7.4

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.0;Pharrel Payne;6-9;fr.;7.3

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.4;Ta’Lon Cooper;6-4;jr.;10.5

Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.5;Taurus Samuels;;6-1;sr.;2.9