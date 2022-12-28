 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Nebraska

IOWA AT NEBRASKA

WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Pinnacle Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* The Hawkeyes play three of their next four games on the road, making trips to Penn State on New Year’s Day and Rutgers on Jan. 8 in addition to Thursday’s game. Iowa is 2-2 away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season, shooting 40.9% from the field and 22.1% from 3-point range. At home, Iowa is shooting 48.9% overall and 36.2% from behind the arc.

* Fred Hoiberg’s fourth Nebraska team includes eight transfers among the 17 players on the roster. Of the nine non-transfers, eight are freshmen. Denim Dawson, a redshirt freshman wing, and Jamarques Lawrence, a freshman guard, have been the most productive. The two combine to average just over 19 minutes per game.

* Balance has been big for the Cornhuskers with six players averaging at least 9.4 points per game. Nebraska’s second-leading scorer is guard Keisei Tominaga, a 6-foot-2 junior who averages 11.2 points off the bench. The Huskers’ 0-2 start in Big Ten play includes a 16-point loss at Indiana and an overtime loss at home to Purdue.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (8-4, 0-1);;;;NEBRASKA (7-6, 0-2);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;14.3;Juwan Gary;6-6;jr.;9.4

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.0;Derrick Walker;6-9;jr.;14.0

Payton Sandfort;6-7;so.;9.4;Sam Griesel;6-7;sr.;10.6

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.5;Emmanuel Bandoumel;6-4;sr.;9.9

Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.3;C.J. Wilcher;6-5;so.;9.5

