Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Nebraska

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

* Keegan Murray has topped 20 points in Iowa’s last seven games, joining Luka Garza as the only two Big Ten men’s basketball players to score 20 or more points in seven straight games in the last decade. Garza accomplished that in 19 straight games for Iowa. Murray currently averages a Big Ten-best 23.5 points per game, ranking fourth nationally.

* Guard Bryce McGowens set a Nebraska freshman scoring record with a 15-point game during the Cornhuskers’ 77-65 loss at Northwestern on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7 South Carolina native has scored 452 points this season, passing the old record of 445 set by Dave Hoppen during the 1982-83 season. He had 11 in Iowa’s 98-75 win vs. Nebraska on Feb. 13.

* Fast starts have facilitated 25th-ranked Iowa’s recent string of success. Winning five of their last six games, the Hawkeyes have led by an average of 11 points at halftime in those victories. That includes a 53-25 lead over Nebraska earlier this month at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa scored 19 points off of 12 first-half turnovers while putting together runs of 15-0 and 11-0 in the rout. The Hawkeyes led by as many at 36 in that game before the Huskers put together a 20-3 run.

Iowa (19-8, 9-7);;;;Nebraska (7-20, 1-15);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.8;Bryce McGowens;6-7;fr.;16.7

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.5;Lat Mayen;6-9;jr.;5.5

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.2;Derrick Walker;6-9;jr.;9.2

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.7;Alonzo Verge Jr.;6-4;sr.;13.7

Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;6.1;Trey McGowens;6-4;jr.;6.3

