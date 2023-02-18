Iowa at Northwestern

WHEN: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Winning their last four games, including wins over top-ranked Purdue and 14tth-ranked Indiana in their last two starts, the Wildcats have played their way into second place in the Big Ten standings. Northwestern has won seven of its last nine games overall, losing back-to-back games to Iowa and Michigan before going on its current streak.

* The Hawkeyes used balance to win an 86-70 game versus the Wildcats on Jan. 31. Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort each finished with 20 points to lead Iowa. The 86 points remain the second-most allowed by Northwestern this season. The Wildcats allow 61.9 points on average and have given up more than 70 points in just five games, going 1-4 in those games.

* Wildcats senior Chase Audige leads the Big Ten with 63 steals this season, pacing a team that is second in the Big Ten with an average of eight steals per game and in forcing 14.38 turnovers per game. Iowa and Northwestern both average 10 turnovers per game, sharing ninth nationally in that statistical category.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (17-9, 9-6);;;;NORTHWESTERN (19-7, 10-5);;;

Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.1;Ty Berry;6-3;jr.;8.5

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;21.0;Robbie Beran;6-9;sr.;8.5

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.1;Matthew Nicholson;7-0;jr.;6.1

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.8;Boo Buie;6-2;sr.;16.8

Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.6;Chase Audige;6-4;sr.;15.1