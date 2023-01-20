Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Ohio State

IOWA AT OHIO STATE

WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Both teams enter Saturday’s game on a streak – Iowa on a four-game win streak and Ohio State on a five-game losing streak. All five Buckeye losses during that stretch have been by seven points or less, including a pair of three-point losses and a two-point loss. Ohio State has averaged 66 points during its skid after averaging 81 during a 10-3 start.

* Iowa and Ohio State are on opposite ends of Big Ten assist-to-turnover statistics in conference play. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten with a 1.69 assist-to-turnover ratio, just below their 1.7 overall ratio which ranks third in the country. Iowa’s average of 10.1 turnovers per game ranks 10th nationally. Ohio State is 13th in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio at 0.88, one of three teams with more turnovers than assists in league play.

* Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State in scoring at 17 points per game and has led the Buckeyes’ offense in each of its last nine games. The Orlando native, who was Florida’s high school Gatorade Player of the Year last year, ranks third nationally in scoring among freshmen.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (12-6, 4-3);;;;OHIO STATE (10-8, 2-5);;;

Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.8;Brice Sensabaugh;6-6;fr.;17.0

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;21.2;Justice Sueing;6-6;sr.;13.1

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.8;Zed Key;6-8;jr.;12.1

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;10.9;Bruce Thornton;6-2;fr.;9.2

Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;5.5;Sean McNeil;6-4;sr.;9.9