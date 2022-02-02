Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Ohio State

IOWA AT OHIO STATE

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* E.J. Liddell provides 16th-ranked Ohio State with a little bit of everything. The 6-foot-7 junior forward from Belleville, Ill., is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring with an average of 19.7 points per game and is also third in the conference with an average of 2.7 blocks per game. Liddell also averages a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per game and is second on the team with 51 assists.

* Iowa knocked down 11 3-point shots in Monday’s double-overtime loss at Penn State, the seventh time this season the Hawkeyes 3-point total has reached double digits. Iowa has hit that mark twice in Big Ten play, both times against the Nittany Lions. Iowa is ninth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 33.7 percent. Ohio State is fourth at 36.8 percent.

* Close decisions have been the name of Ohio State’s game this season. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey hit a 3-point basket at the buzzer Sunday to hand the Buckeyes an 81-78 loss. It was the fourth game Ohio State has had this season decided in the final second. The Buckeyes, unbeaten in nine home games, have played in seven games this season that had a one-possession difference with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (14-7, 4-6);;;;Ohio State (13-5, 6-3);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.1;Malaki Branham;6-5;fr.;10.6

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;22.3;E.J. Liddell;6-7;jr.;19.7

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.3;Zed Key;6-8;so.;9.1

Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.6;Jamari Wheeler;6-1;sr.;6.8

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.0;Meechie Johnson Jr.;6-2;fr.;6.1

