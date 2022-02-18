Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Ohio State

IOWA AT OHIO STATE

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Iowa faces a less-than-48 hour turnaround between games for the first time this season, looking to rebound from Thursday’s 84-79 loss to Michigan in a rescheduled game against Ohio State. Iowa forwards Patrick McCaffery and Keegan Murray dealt with injury and cramps, respectively, during the second half of the loss to the Wolverines but are expected to be available.

* The Buckeyes’ E.J. Liddell recorded his sixth double-double of the season as Ohio State improved to 11-0 at home this season during Tuesday’s 70-45 rout of Minnesota. Liddell is fourth in the Big Ten Conference in scoring at 19.9 points per game as part of an Ohio State team that ranks second in the league with 47.9% shooting. Liddell also averages 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

* Iowa and Ohio State have both been taking care of the basketball lately. The Hawkeyes average 8.9 turnovers per game, the second-lowest total among teams nationally, while the Buckeyes have turned around early-season turnover troubles. After averaging just under 13 per game through 14 games, Ohio State has averaged 7.6 turnovers in its last eight games.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (17-8, 7-7);;;;Ohio State (16-6, 9-4);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.2;Eugene Brown;6-6;so.;3.4

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.3;E.J. Liddell;6-7,jr.;19.9

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.4;Zed Key;6-8;so.;9.1

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.7;Malaki Branham;6-5;fr.;10.7

Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;6.2;Jamari Wheeler;6-1;sr.;7.2

