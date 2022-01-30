 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Penn State
IOWA AT PENN STATE

When: Monday, 6 p.m.

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pa.

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Defense has been a constant for Penn State. The Nittany Lions have held 10 of their last 14 opponents at least 10 points below season scoring averages, including Iowa. The Hawkeyes were averaging 83.9 points prior to a Jan. 22 game vs. Penn State, but settled for a 68-51 win in Iowa City.

* Jordan Bohannon enters Monday’s game 14 points away from climbing another notch on Iowa’s career scoring charts. The senior is in fourth with 1,846 points and is 13 points away from matching Aaron White’s third-place career total of 1,859. Bohannon scored 11 points in the Hawkeyes’ Jan. 22 win over Penn State.

* Penn State is playing its first home game in 20 days, having a Jan. 19 game against Minnesota postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Golden Gophers program. The Nittany Lions lost at Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana since moving to 6-3 at home with a 66-49 win over Rutgers on Jan. 11.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (14-6, 4-5);;;;Penn State (8-9, 3-6);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.8;Seth Lundy;6-6;jr.;13.2

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;22.4;Greg Lee;6-9;sr.;6.8

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.1;John Harrar;6-9;sr.;10.3

Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.6;Jalen Pickettt;6-4;sr.;13.4

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.4;Jaheam Cornwall;6-0;sr.;2.9

