Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Penn State

IOWA AT PENN STATE

WHEN: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pa.

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Penn State and Iowa both share and take care of the basketball, ranking first and second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. The Nittany Lions, led by 7.6 assists per game from Jalen Pickett, have a 1.82 ratio while the Hawkeyes have an assist-to-turnover mark of 1.66. Tony Perkins leads Iowa with 3.1 assists per game. Pickett leads Penn State in scoring and rebounding as well, averaging 16.1 points and 7.4 boards.

* Winners of its last four games, Penn State leans heavily on the 3-point shot. The Nittany Lions rank sixth nationally, averaging 11.2 3-point baskets per game. Penn State is shooting a Big Ten-best 38.4% from behind the arc. Iowa has toiled lately from 3-point range, hitting just 7-of-28 attempts in Thursday's 66-50 loss at Nebraska.

* The start of a new year gives Iowa a chance to put back-to-back losses to end 2022 in the rearview mirror in its only game of the season against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 7-1 this season at the Bryce Jordan Center, losing to Michigan State 67-58. The Hawkeyes playing on New Year's Day is a rarity. This will be the second time since 1947 Iowa has played on Jan. 1 and the first time since a 1940 game at Toledo it has played on the road on the first day of the year.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (8-5, 0-2);;;;PENN STATE (10-3, 1-1);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;13.4;Seth Lundy;6-6;sr.;13.8

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;19.1;Kebba Njie;6-10;fr.;5.0

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.2;Andrew Funk;6-5;sr.;11.8

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;10.8;Carmen Wynter;6-2;sr.;9.5

Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;5.8;Jalen Pickett;6-4;sr.;16.1

