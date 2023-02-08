IOWA AT PURDUE

WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Purdue leads the nation in rebound margin, grabbing on average 11.7 more boards per game than its opponent. The Boilermakers, led on the boards by the 13.2 averaged by Zach Edey, have helped themselves on the offensive glass where they average a Big Ten-best 12.3 offensive rebounds per game. Iowa is 12-3 this season when it out-rebounds its opponent.

* Mackey Arena has not been kind to the Hawkeyes in recent seasons. With Iowa’s last win there coming in 2016, no current Hawkeye has ever won in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers have won six of the last eight games between teams, but Iowa beat Purdue 75-66 in the Big Ten championship game in March. Tony Perkins, who finished with 11 points, is the Hawkeyes' top returning scorer from that game.

* Freshman guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith have made an immediate impact for Purdue. Loyer joins Edey as the Boilermakers’ top scorers, averaging 12.2 points per game, while Smith is fourth in the Big Ten with 104 assists, is second in the conference with an 87.5-percent touch at the foul line and leads Purdue with 28 steals.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (15-8, 7-5);;;;PURDUE (22-2, 11-2);;;

Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.5;Ethan Morton;6-7;jr.;4.0

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.5;Caleb Furst;6-10;so.;6.4

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.9;Zach Edey;7-4;jr.;22.4

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.6;Braden Smith;6-0;fr.;9.3

Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.6;Fletcher Loyer;6-4;fr.;12.4