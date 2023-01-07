Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Rutgers

IOWA AT RUTGERS

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, N.J.

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Rutgers, which enters the first of two games against Iowa this month while on a five-game win streak, will test the Hawkeyes with one of the most dominant defenses in the country. The Scarlet Knights rank in the top five in Division I basketball in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense and 3-point defense. Opponents have averaged 54.67 points against Rutgers while shooting 36.6% overall and 25.9% from 3-point range.

* Inside and out, Rutgers has talent. Junior center Clifford Omoruyi leads the Scarlet Knights with averages of 14.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. He also ranks third in the Big Ten Conference in blocks. On the perimeter, Loyola (Md.) transfer Cam Spencer leads the Big Ten in steals with an average of 2.6 per game and shoots 44% from 3-point range.

* Close has been the name of the game in Iowa’s most recent trips to Piscataway. The last three games between the Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights played in New Jersey have been decided by two points. Iowa won there in 2019 by a 71-69 score and 77-75 in 2021 and Rutgers won a 48-46 game between the teams last season.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (9-6, 1-3);;;;RUTGERS (11-4, 3-1);;;

Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.9;Paul Mulcahy;6-7;sr.;8.6

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;21.3;Mawot Mag;6-7;jr.;6.9

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.4;Clifford Omoruyi;6-11;jr.;14.1

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.2;Cam Spencer;6-4;jr.;12.9

Ahron UIis;6-3;jr.;5.1;Caleb McConnell;6-7;sr.;10.1