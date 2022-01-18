Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Rutgers

IOWA AT RUTGERS
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, N.J.
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
* Ron Harper Jr. enters the Iowa match-up on a roll. He scored 31 points for Rutgers as it rallied for a 70-59 victory at Maryland on Saturday, going 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the second half. Harper scored nine and 13 points in pair of losses to Iowa a year ago. He is shooting 47% from 3-point range for the season, helping the Scarlet Knights to a 9-1 record at home.
* It was 29 years ago Wednesday that Hawkeye forward Chris Street died in an automobile accident on an ice-covered road in Iowa City. “It’s something we’ll never forget,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. In addition to the postseason award named in Street’s honor, he said Iowa players are reminded regularly about Street’s skill, legacy and passion for the game.
* Iowa’s last two victories at Rutgers have been decided by two points, 77-75 a year ago when Luka Garza scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half and 71-69 in 2019 on a buzzer-beating banked-in baseline 3-pointer by Joe Wieskamp. Two of the Scarlet Knights’ top three scorers from the 2021 game, Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker, remain in the Rutgers lineup.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (13-4, 3-3);;;;Rutgers (10-6, 4-2);;;
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.8;Caleb McConnell;6-7;sr.;6.9
Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.9;Ron Harper Jr.;6-6;sr.;16.6
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.1;Clifford Omoruyi;6-11;so.;11.3
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.4;Paul Mulcahy;6-3;jr.;7.3
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.9;Geo Baker;6-4;sr.;11.2