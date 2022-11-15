Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Seton Hall

IOWA AT SETON HALL

WHEN: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Prudential Center, South Orange, N.J.

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Three of Seton Hall’s top four scorers through two games come off the bench. Al-Amir Dawes, a 6-foot-2 transfer from Clemson, averages 11.5 points to share the team scoring lead. Tray Jackson, a senior who began his career at Missouri, and Dre Davis, a junior who started his career at Louisville, average 10.5 and 10 points respectively.

* Shaheen Holloway is the Pirates’ first-year coach. Returning to his alma mater after leading St. Peter’s to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tourney last season, Holloway is Seton Hall’s career assists leader. He began his coaching career there in 2006 as an administrative assistant and was the Pirates associate head coach from 2010-18 before leaving for St. Peter’s.

* Fran McCaffery could have ended up on the opposite bench for this game. Then coaching at Siena, McCaffery had discussions about the vacant head coaching positions at both schools before accepting an Iowa offer in 2010. He said Monday he was preparing for additional discussions with Seton Hall when Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta offered him the job and McCaffery accepted.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (2-0);;;;SETON HALL (2-0);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;11.0;Kadary Richmond;6-6;jr.;7.5

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;18.0;Tyrese Samuel;6-10;sr.;11.5

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;11.5;KC Ndefo;6-7;sr.;4.0

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.0;Jamir Harris;6-2;sr.;6.5

Payton Sandfort;6-7;so.;15.0;Femi Odukale;6-6;jr.;4.0