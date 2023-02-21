Iowa at Wisconsin

WHEN: Wednesday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Injuries have impacted the Badgers in a major way this season. Wisconsin is 15-6, including 7-4 in the Big Ten, when it has been at full strength. When missing at least one starter due to injury, the Badgers are 0-5 including 0-3 when leading scorer Tyler Wahl was out and 0-2 without Max Klesmit.

* Iowa was without starters Kris Murray and Ahron Ulis when Wisconsin won a 78-75 game in overtime at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 11. The Hawkeyes overcame an eight-point deficit in the final 54 seconds of regulation to force the overtime. Patrick McCaffery, Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins led Iowa in that game. Patrick McCaffery scored 24 points while Connor McCaffery and Perkins each had 17.

* Iowa's 3-point shooting has been a bit of a barometer this season. The Hawkeyes, who hit 3-of-24 attempts in Sunday's loss at Northwestern, are shooting 34.2 percent from behind the arc this season. On the road, Iowa has topped 30 percent in four of its 12 games. The Hawkeyes have won three of those games, prevailing at Seton Hall, Rutgers and Minnesota.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA (17-10, 9-7);;;;WISCONSIN (15-11, 7-9);;;

Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;6.9;Max Klesmit;6-3;jr.;7.6

Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.7;Tyler Wahl;6-9;sr.;11.3

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.8;Steven Crowl;7-0;jr.;11.7

Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.7;Chucky Hepburn;6-2;so.;12.5

Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.7;Connor Essegian;6-4;fr.;11.5