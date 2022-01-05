 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Wisconsin
  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA AT WISCONSIN

When: Thursday, 8 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Jordan Bohannon will become the NCAA all-time leader in games played when he steps on the court at Kohl Center on Thursday. Bohannon has played in 157 games for the Hawkeyes, matching the number of games David Lighty played for Ohio State from 2007-11. Bohannon has averaged 10.8 points in seven career games vs. Wisconsin, where his brothers Jason and Zach played.

* Wisconsin and Iowa both have valued the basketball this season, ranking second and third in the nation in fewest turnovers per game. The Badgers are turning it over on average 8.2 times per game while the Hawkeyes have averaged 8.7 turnovers per game this season.

* Thirteen of the 20 meetings between Iowa and Wisconsin since 2011 have been decided by seven points or less, including two of the Hawkeyes’ three victories over the Badgers last season. Wisconsin has played opponents close throughout the current season, winning the last five of six games decided by five points or less.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (11-3, 1-2);Wisconsin (12-2, 2-1)

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;24.5;Chucky Hepburn;6-2;fr.;7.3

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.11.3;Tyler Wahl;6-9;jr.;8.9

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.1;Steven Crowl;7-0;so.;8.5

Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.2;Brad Davison;6-4;sr.;14.5

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.7;Johnny Davis;6-5;so.;22.3

