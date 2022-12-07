 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert top story

Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa State at Iowa

  • 0
CyHawk logo

IOWA STATE AT IOWA

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* With a 12-point game in Tuesday’s 74-62 loss to Duke, Patrick McCaffery has now scored in double figures in six of the Hawkeyes’ eight games this season. He has reached double figures in 17 of Iowa’s last 24 games.

* Caleb Grill enters the Iowa game coming off of one of his strongest efforts of the season for ISU. He shot the ball just six times and finished with only seven points in a 71-60 win over previously unbeaten St. John’s on Sunday, but he grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and established a career high with five steals in the victory.

People are also reading…

* The Cyclones handed the Hawkeyes a 73-53 loss at Hilton Coliseum a year ago, ending a three-game win streak in the series by Iowa. The Hawkeyes have not lost at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to Iowa State since 2014 when ISU won a 90-75 game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA STATE (7-1);;;;IOWA (6-2);;;

Joren Holmes;6-4;sr.;14.8;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;12.8

Aljaz Kunc;6-8;sr.;7.9;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;19.4

Osun Osunniyi;6-10;sr.;10.0;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;10.4

Caleb Grill;6-3;sr.;10.5;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.7

Tamin Lipsey;6-1;fr.;6.3;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Judge returning to Yankees with $360 million deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News