Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa State at Iowa

IOWA STATE AT IOWA

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* With a 12-point game in Tuesday’s 74-62 loss to Duke, Patrick McCaffery has now scored in double figures in six of the Hawkeyes’ eight games this season. He has reached double figures in 17 of Iowa’s last 24 games.

* Caleb Grill enters the Iowa game coming off of one of his strongest efforts of the season for ISU. He shot the ball just six times and finished with only seven points in a 71-60 win over previously unbeaten St. John’s on Sunday, but he grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and established a career high with five steals in the victory.

* The Cyclones handed the Hawkeyes a 73-53 loss at Hilton Coliseum a year ago, ending a three-game win streak in the series by Iowa. The Hawkeyes have not lost at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to Iowa State since 2014 when ISU won a 90-75 game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA STATE (7-1);;;;IOWA (6-2);;;

Joren Holmes;6-4;sr.;14.8;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;12.8

Aljaz Kunc;6-8;sr.;7.9;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;19.4

Osun Osunniyi;6-10;sr.;10.0;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;10.4

Caleb Grill;6-3;sr.;10.5;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.7

Tamin Lipsey;6-1;fr.;6.3;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.3