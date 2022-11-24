 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa vs. Clemson

CLEMSON VS. IOWA

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Arena, Niceville, Fla.

TV: CBS Sports Net

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* The Hawkeyes begin a run of six straight opponents from power-five conferences with two games in the Emerald Coast Classic this week facing Clemson (4-1) in Friday’s opener. TCU (3-1) and California (0-5) meet in the 8:30 p.m. semifinal. The third-place game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday with the title game to follow at 6 p.m. Iowa is 2-1 all-time vs. both Clemson and TCU and is 6-4 vs. Cal.

* The only blemish on the Clemson record through five games this season came in the Tigers’ only game to date against a team from a power-five conference, a 60-58 loss at South Carolina. Coach Brad Brownell’s team has wins over The Citadel, USC-Upstate, Bellarmine and Loyola-Maryland.

* Guard Chase Hunter leads a group of five Tigers averaging in double figures at 16.2 points per game. Hunter ranks sixth nationally and first in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 68.4% shooting from 3-point range, hitting 13-of-19 attempts. Hunter is one of four starters who average double digits, joined by 6-foot-10 PJ Hall who averages 10.2 points per game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CLEMSON (4-1);;;;IOWA (4-0);;;

Alex Hemenway;6-4;sr.;10.0;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;15.0

Hunter Tyson;6-8;sr.;12.4;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;23.8

Ben Middlebrooks;6-11;so.;1.4;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;10.3

Chase Hunter;6-4;so.;16.2;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.3

Brevin Galloway;6-3;sr.;11.8;Payton Sandfort;6-7;so.;10.0

