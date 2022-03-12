Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa vs. Purdue

IOWA VS. PURDUE

When: Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: CBS

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Sunday’s Big Ten title game pairs the conference’s top scoring teams. Iowa, which averages 83.3 points per game, has led the league in scoring in each of the last three seasons and four times in the last eight years. Purdue was second in the conference with an average of 80.1 points in the regular season. The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers also rank 1-2 in the league in scoring margin.

* Following a 32-point game Saturday, Keegan Murray enters Sunday’s game eight points shy of the Big Ten tournament scoring record. Murray has scored 84 points in Iowa’s three tournament games, which trails the 92 scored by Duane Washington Jr. of Ohio State in the 2021 tourney. Murray has now topped 30 points on five occasions this season.

* Third-seeded Purdue, chasing its first Big Ten tourney title since 2009, leads in the Big Ten in rebounding margin. Starting center Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 sophomore, averages 7.5 boards per game. That figure is matched by the Big Ten’s sixth man of the year, senior Trevion Williams. He averages 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game off the bench for the Boilermakers.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (25-9, 12-8);;;;Purdue (27-6, 14-6);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.4;Mason Gillis;6-6;so.;6.5

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.5;Eric Hunter Jr.;6-4;sr.;6.1

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.1;Zach Edey;7-4;so.;14.8

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;11.2;Jaden Ivey;6-4;so.;17.2

Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;7.3;Sasha Stefanovic;6-5;sr.;11.1

