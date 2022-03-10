Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa vs. Rutgers

IOWA VS. RUTGERS

When: Friday, 1 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Defense has been the name of Rutgers’ game. The Scarlet Knights, looking for their first spot in a semifinal in a conference tournament since 1998 in the Big East, limit opponents to a Big Ten-low 65.2 points per game. Big Ten defensive player of the year Caleb McConnell leads the conference with 67 steals on the season.

* The Hawkeyes will be looking to earn a spot in the Big Ten semifinals for the sixth time and the second straight year in the event’s 24-year history. Illinois ousted Iowa 82-71 in the Big Ten semis a year ago. Iowa is 5-8 all-time in quarterfinal games, previously winning in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2006.

* A pair of All-Big Ten players lead Rutgers. Ron Harper Jr. earned second-team all-league honors after leading the Scarlet Knights’ balanced offensive attack with 15.7 points per game. He also averages six rebounds per game. Geo Baker, a third-team All-Big Ten pick for the third time in his career, averages 3.9 assists and shoots 39.1% from 3-point range in addition to averaging 12 points.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (23-9, 12-8);;;;Rutgers (18-12, 12-8);;;

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.5;Paul Mulcahy;6-6;jr.;9.7

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.4;Caleb McConnell;6-7;sr.;6.3

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.1;Clifford Omoruyi;6-11;so.;11.0

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;11.1;Geo Baker;6-4;sr.;16.4

Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;7.1;Ron Harper Jr.;6-6;sr.;12.5

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.