LOUISVILLE VS. IOWA

STORYLINES

* While Iowa will be playing in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019 and for just the third time in program history, Louisville has been a regular at this level in recent years. The Cardinals will be playing in an Elite Eight game for the fifth straight season Sunday and for the eighth time in program history. Iowa is 1-1 in regional finals, beating Tennessee in 1993 in Iowa City and falling to Baylor in 2019.