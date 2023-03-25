LOUISVILLE VS. IOWA
WHEN: Sunday, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
* While Iowa will be playing in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019 and for just the third time in program history, Louisville has been a regular at this level in recent years. The Cardinals will be playing in an Elite Eight game for the fifth straight season Sunday and for the eighth time in program history. Iowa is 1-1 in regional finals, beating Tennessee in 1993 in Iowa City and falling to Baylor in 2019.
* Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith, a USA Basketball teammate of Caitlin Clark, led the Cardinals with 21 points in Friday’s 72-62 semifinal win over Mississippi. Van Lith has topped 20 points in all three of Louisville’s NCAA games this season and has reached that plateau seven times in her career. She averages 19.5 points this season.
People are also reading…
* Iowa and Louisville have a limited history in women’s basketball, facing each other on just two previous occasions. The Cardinals won both games handily, beating the Hawkeyes 83-63 in a second round NCAA game in Iowa City in 2014 and defeating Iowa 86-52 during the 2014-15 season in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
LOUISVILLE (26-11);;;;IOWA (29-6);;;
Nyla Harris;6-2;fr.;4.4;McKenna Warnock;6-1;sr.;10.9
Olivia Cochran;6-3;jr.;8.1;Monika Czinano;6-3;sr.;17.4
Chrislyn Carr;5-6;sr.;11.2;Caitlin Clark;6-0;jr.;26.8
Mykasa Robinson;5-7;sr.;6.1;Kate Martin;6-0;sr.;7.6
Hailey Van Lith;5-7;jr.;19.5;Gabbie Marshall;5-9;sr.;6.0